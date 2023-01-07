Woman Dies After Eating Biryani In Kerala Second Food Poisoning Incident In A Week Probe Ordered News

After increasing food poisoning incidents in Kerala, state health minister Veena George has ordered widespread inspections across 14 districts.

20-year-old girl died after eating a Biryani dish ordered from a local restaurant.

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another case of food poisoning, a 20-year-old woman in Kerala’s Kasaragod died after allegedly consuming Kuzhimanthi, a biryani dish from a local restaurant. The woman who was initially undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kerala, was later taken to another hospital in Karnataka’s Mangaluru, where she died.

Anju Sreeparvathy from Perumbala village in Kasaragod, died nearly a week after she ate a local biryani dish that she ordered online from a restaurant named Romansia in Kasaragod on December 31. According to the police, the woman was undergoing treatment since then, but unfortunately died this morning.

“A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint. The girl died early Saturday morning,” police told PTI, adding that further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report.

The state Health Minister Veena George ordered a probe into the incident. “Directions have been issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to file a report with regard to the incident. The DMO is also looking into the incident and the treatment given to the girl,” said George.

She also said the licence of the hotels which are accused of food poisoning, will be cancelled under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

This is the second such incident within a week. Earlier, a nurse in Kottayam Medical College died after allegedly consuming food from an eatery in Kozhikode. In the same area, around 21 people fell ill after consuming food from an eatery there in December last year.

In Pathanamthitta, over 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning on January 1 after taking meals during a baptism function in a church near Keezhvaipur area of the district.

As repeated incidents of food poisoning are being reported in the state, state health minister Veena George, on Tuesday, ordered ‘widespread’ inspections across all 14 districts and stringent action against outlets operating without licence or serving adulterated and unhygienic meals.



