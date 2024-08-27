NationalPolitics

Woman Doctor Brutally Assaulted At Andhra Hospital; Disturbing Video Emerges

The video shows a man lunging towards the doctor from behind.

New Delhi: At a time when the whole country is enraged over the gross cases of crime against women being reported, a similar case of brutality has been reported from Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati where a patient attacked a female doctor at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS).

The incident has been captured on video via the CCTV camera. The video shows a man lunging towards the doctor from behind, grabs her hair, and pulls her. Then, he purportedly bangs her head on the metallic frame of a patient’s bed while a few present there try to intervene.

Watch The Video Here

The video is shared on X by Indian Doctor @Indian__doctor with the caption: “SVIMS #TIRUPATI ANDHRA! An young intern female Doctor attacked by Patient !! He tried to grab her nack !! Doctors are on Strike !! How can any one work in such atmosphere? #MedTwitter @AndhraPradeshCM @JPNadda @PMOIndia.”

Meanwhile, the doctor has claimed that no security personnel were present at the site to help her. She also drew attention towards the safety concerns in her written complaint to the hospital’s director.

The situation would have been serious and life threatening if the attacker had been armed with a sharp or harmful object.

According to the reports, the attacker has been identified as Bangaru Raju, a native of Bobbili in Vizianagaram district, who was hospitalised for epilepsy.

The motive of the attack remains unclear.

Following the incident, many members of the medical and non-medical staff staged a protest and demanded safety at the hospital and respective workstations.







