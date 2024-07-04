Home

Hyderabad SHOCKER: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped Inside Car By Her Colleagues In Miyapur

Hyderabad police arrested two men working as real estate salespersons over for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. The two accused also spiked the woman’s drink ahead before gang-raping her.

Hyderabad: Two sales executives from a prominent real estate firm were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly heinous acts of drugging, raping, and assaulting their 26-year-old colleague. The distressing incident reportedly unfolded inside a car on the night of June 30, leaving the victim stranded outside a private hostel in Miyapur. The accused individuals, namely Sanga Reddy (39) and Janardhan Reddy (25), were remanded to judicial custody following their arrest.

According to a report in TOI, initial legal proceedings commenced with a zero FIR lodged at Uppal police station based on the survivor’s complaint. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the jurisdiction of the Miyapur police station, where the criminal offense occurred.

Investigations unveiled that the accused duo picked up their colleague near a Miyapur hostel on Sunday morning, purportedly for a site visit to Yadadri. During the return journey to Hyderabad, the accused stopped the vehicle near an under-construction building at approximately 10.30 pm, alleging a breakdown. They first offered her food, which she refused. Janardhan then offered her a soft drink and a sweet. Soon after that, the woman started feeling dizzy, a police officer said, adding that she initially thought it was due to not having any food throughout the day. However, she started falling unconscious when Janardhan made her have more sweets, police said.

The police said that the assailants exploited the victim’s vulnerable state, subjecting her to sexual assault, physical abuse, and torment until the early hours of Monday. “The two took advantage of this and stripped her, touched her inappropriately, raped her and even beat her,” the police officer told TOI, adding that the woman was tortured till 3 am on Monday.











