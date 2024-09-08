NationalPolitics

Woman Gang-raped For Days In Odisha, Police Detains Four

The incident occurred in a village within the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station.

Bhubaneswar: A young woman was allegedly gang-raped for several days in a deserted house in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, an officer said on Sunday, 08 September 2024.

The police detained four people in this connection.

Pravati Parida, the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, spoke with the Dhenkanal SP regarding the incident and instructed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

SAKHI centres support women affected by violence.

While the victim’s mother had died, her father is mentally unsound. As the family is poor, they live in a deserted house, according to the police.

The local administration recently rescued the victim and shifted her to the nearest SAKHI centre, after which the victim narrated the entire incident, the police official said.

Dhenkanal Sadar police station IIC Deepak Kumar Lenka said investigations are going on under the direct supervision of the SP.

(With PTI inputs)





