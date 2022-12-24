After the video surfaced, the police registered a case against the man under section 323 and other relevant provisions of the Indian penal Code.

Screengrab from the viral footage.

Rewa: A woman was beaten up mercilessly by her boyfriend for her marriage proposal in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa District. The whole incident was captured on video which shows the couple walking in an isolated locality when the woman starts talking about the marriage. Soon, the man gets enraged and starts slapping the 19-year-old girl mercilessly and as she falls to the ground he kicks her face. The girl is seen wailing in pain but the man continues with the assault and also hurls abuse at her.

Watch: Man Beats Up Woman For Her Marriage Proposal (Readers Discretion Advised)

Trigger Warning-Violence इस राक्षस को धारा 151 की खानापूर्ति करके छोड़ दिया एमपी के रीवा की पुलिस ने परिवार अगर खूंखार के खौफ से शिकायत नहीं करवाएगा,तो क्या पुलिस इससे भी खौफनाक अगली वारदात के लिए राक्षस को आजाद छोड़ देगी बताएं क्या ये घटना 151 की है pic.twitter.com/tHUhc838ur — Yogita Bhayana योगिता भयाना (@yogitabhayana) December 24, 2022

According to preliminary information, the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said. The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute occurred between them, following which he beat her up, he said, as reported by PTI.

The victim informed the local police about the incident but did not file any complaint. The accused was detained but was later released as he was detained under Section 151. As the horrific footage went viral, police have now brought serious charges against him but he is absconding.

After the video surfaced, the police registered a case against the man under section 323 and other relevant provisions of the Indian penal Code.



