Woman Hit By Speeding Car While Feeding Stray Dogs. Horrific Video Emerges

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sector 61. Police have registered a case in this regard.
Chandigarh Hit and Run Case: A horrific video has emerged that captured a woman being run over by a speeding car coming from the wrong side in Chandigarh on Saturday night. The video was captured in the CCTV installed near the furniture market. The video captures the moment when the speeding car hits the 24-year-old woman while she was feeding stray dogs. The driver fled the spot immediately.
Watch: Woman Hit By A Speeding Car In Chandigarh
Caught On Camera: Woman hit by a car while feeding street dogs in Chandigarh.#Chandigarh #HitAndRun pic.twitter.com/zikYMUWZbD
— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 16, 2023
The victim, Tejashwita, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sector 61. Police have registered a case in this regard.
According to the family, the incident took place on Saturday night when Tejashwita and her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs by the footpath. The victim’s mother alleged that no one stopped to help her daughter and she had to call her father who then asked police for help.
A search is on for the vehicle and the driver.
Published Date: January 16, 2023 1:22 PM IST
Updated Date: January 16, 2023 1:57 PM IST
