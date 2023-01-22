Woman Is All Set To Jump In Sea When THE JAWS Appears Watch Frightening Video
It is not good nor prudent to disturb the delicate balance of nature and disturb other creatures.
Viral Video: Almost all of us have watched Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) and it still gives nightmares to many even from the present generation, courtesy, of the man-eating great white shark. Can’t and won’t ever blame the splendid marine animal who only tried to protest the human invasion and intrusion of its home, of the territory that is its own. Nevertheless, people have not stopped meddling with nature and are still getting into the ocean for fun activities like scuba.
One video that shows the same human-nature conflict is going viral on social media. The video shows a young woman all decked up in a marine suit. She is two steps into the water and just as she is about to dive face first, a medium-sized shark appears underwater though it is visible from the surface. The woman is taken aback and has no choice but to retreat. The video is shared on Twitter by @_BestVideos with the caption, “That moment she’s like, Nah 😱😭”
It has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
That moment she’s like, Nah 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/TvO70MS07n
— Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) January 17, 2023
It looked like the shark knew that the woman would be diving into its territory and came up close to her to give her a warning. It is not good nor prudent to disturb the delicate balance of nature and disturb other creatures. This planet belongs to them as much as it belongs to us.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 12:12 AM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 12:20 AM IST
