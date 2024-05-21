Home

Kerala Rain Fury: Woman Killed After Wall Collapses In Thiruvananthapuram; Red Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts of the state forecasting extremely heavy rainfall.

Kerala Rain Fury: Amid the ongoing rain fury in Kerala, which has created havoc in several parts, a tragic incident has been reported in Pothencode where a woman lost her life after a wall of her house crumbled down on her in the heavy rain. The woman was later identified as 61-year-old Sreekala. The incident took place after the heavy rain soaked the structure.

An Orange alert has also been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur on Tuesday.

In Thiruvananthapuram, heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday resulted in floods in several low-lying regions, tragically claiming one life. The governmental bodies issued a warning to dwellers, particularly those living in mountainous and shoreline areas, emphasizing the need for caution. According to weather predictions, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain showers and potent winds reaching up to 40 km/h are expected in certain districts of Kerala, lasting till 1 pm on Sunday.

In Idukki, the district collector has put forth a ban on nighttime travel around the mountainous areas until further notice from red and orange alert conditions. This enforcement order is being strictly overseen by the local law enforcement, magistrates, transport officials, and regional officers. Besides, heavy anticipated rainfalls have caused a pause in mining activities in the Ernakulam and Kottayam regions.







