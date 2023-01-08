National

Woman Kills Pet Dog, Drowns In Lake While Dumping Body In Uttar Pradesh

A woman allegedly herself drowned to death while trying to dispose off the body of her dog, who she had killed, in a lake.

The woman had reportedly killed her pet dog after she was infuriated as it bit her and younger child. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman allegedly herself drowned to death while trying to dispose off the body of her dog, who she had killed, in a lake in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The woman had killed her pet dog after she was infuriated as it bit her and younger child, according to a report by India Today.

The woman’s husband was worried after his wife went missing for hours. He then went on to look out for wife and found her slippers near a lake. With the locals, he pulled out his wife’s body and informed police.

Police said the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway.




Published Date: January 8, 2023 1:38 PM IST





