Woman Orders Sanitary Pads From Swiggy Instamart, Receives Free Cookies; Check Netizen

Viral Video 2023: Recently, a woman who used the mobile application to order sanitary pads was delighted to discover that the order also included free chocolate cookies.

Viral Video Today: With its fast services, Swiggy’s express grocery delivery platform Instamart has grown in popularity across the country, making our lives much more convenient. With Swiggy’s instant delivery app on our smartphones, we no longer need to take time out of our busy schedules to buy groceries. Customers can buy day-to-day items in just a few clicks. Recently, a woman who used the mobile application to order sanitary pads was delighted to discover that the order also included free chocolate cookies.

Sameera, a Twitter user, took to the microblogging site to share her experience. Calling the gesture “thoughtful”, Sameera tweeted, ”I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?”

I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?

Additionally, in response to her tweet, Swiggy Cares tweeted, “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera :)”.

Netizens Reaction

Many Internet users praised the kind gesture. While several others noted that Swiggy frequently gives freebies to its customers for promotional purposes. Within moments, the tweet went viral and amassed more than 121.6k views and over 1,000 likes, and several comments.

Twitter users were too quick to respond to the viral tweet. “No matter who, that’s a Nice gesture !!!,” wrote one user.“It’s lovely! Most of the times I too get surprises from instamart orders,” added another user. A third user commented,” Good, a comforting gesture at right time.” “They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders,” a fourth user expressed.



