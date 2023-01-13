Home

Air India Urination Incident: Woman Peed On Her Own Seat, I Didn’t, Arrested Man Tells Delhi Court

Air India Urination Incident Latest News Today:

Air India Urination Incident Latest News Today: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly female passenger on Air India flight, on Friday claimed that his co-passenger “peed on herself as she suffers from a problem that most kathak dancers have”. During the hearing of the case, Shankar Mishra told the Delhi court that he did not do so, and it was his elderly co-passenger who urinated on herself.

The astonishing claims by Shankar Mishra comes in response to a notice issued by the sessions court on an application filed by the Delhi Police requesting custody for questioning him. He had been sent to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday by a court that turned down the police’s police request for custody.

However, the bail for request was turned down four days later by a judge, who called the accusations against him “utterly disgusting and repulsive”.

The judge said the alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. “The egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated,” the judge said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Shankar Mishra’s counsel said that the woman’s seat was blocked and it wasn’t possible for him to walk from there, adding that the woman urinated on herself due to a problem that many kathak dancers have, and “when she realised what happened, she didn’t know what happened”.

The judge of Delhi’s Patiala House court said the investigating agency requires to see as to what was consumed by the accused and if any scientific investigation is required.



