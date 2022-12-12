Woman Performs Godh Bharai Rasam For Pregnant Pet Dog, Viral Video Is Too Sweet To Miss. Watch

Netizens were in awe of the adorable video and said it’s the sweetest thing they’ve seen today.

Woman Performs Godh Bharai Rasam For Pregnant Pet Dog

Viral Video Today: Many people treat their pets like their kids and give them the same love, respect and comfort as they would give to a family member. One such woman, who is a proud ‘dog mommy’ to several pups, threw a baby shower or godh bharai ceremony for her pregnant beagle.

The video was shared on Instagram by the dog’s owner, Sujatha Bharathi, with the following text: “Baby shower for my cutie”. In the clip, the desi woman can be seen performing the rasam of godh bharai for her pregnant beagle by putting a chunni and garland over the cute dog. The hooman can be seen applying tilak on the doggo’s forehead and serving her a thali of food. She also prepared special thalis for the guests – stray dogs outside her house.

Netizens were in awe of the adorable video and said it’s the sweetest thing they’ve seen today. “Sweetest thing I have ever seen. God bless you and your fur baby,” a user commented. “This is the best thing on Instagram today,” another user wrote. “The best thing I have seen on internet today and the cutie was very shy… God bless u for this,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WOMAN PEFORMING BABY SHOWER FOR PET DOG:

Wasn’t that adorable?!



