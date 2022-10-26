Woman Spots Alien In Back Seat of Car on Google Earth, Leaves Internet Perplexed

Viral News: Aliens have always been a source of much intrigue and curiosity for humans and the internet is full of conspiracy theories on the topic of UFOs, alien existence and even alien abductions. This time, a woman claimed that she spotted an ‘alien’ lurking in the backseat of a passing car, while scrolling through Google Earth.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits
According to a report in Daily Record, 45-year-old Crystal Patterson was looking for a garage sale in the US town of Mapleton in Maine when she when she stumbled across the strange creature. Patterson claimed that she had been looking at her street, using the imaging platform to scout out the location of the local garage sale. However, when she zoomed in on the image, she came across an odd-looking character in a the vehicle’s back window, which left her stunned. The same discovery has now perplexed and spooked social media users. Also Read – Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch
“Can someone please tell me what I’m looking at in the backseat?” she asked. Also Read – Viral Video: This Desi Parody Of Harry Potter Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today. Watch
“The driver looked naked, so I zoomed in because I’m nosy, and thought the distortion of the figure in the back. My first thought was it was an alien. The only reason I found this is because I was scoping out the location of a garage sale, which was located at the property in the background,” Crystal was quoted as saying by Daily Star. “The driver looked naked, so I zoomed in because I’m nosy, and thought the distortion of the figure in the back. My first thought was it was an alien,” she added.
The image has led to a volley of confused reactions, with users chiming in with their opinions. “Clearly an alien,” one local resident said. A second user joked that the figure looked like “Mr Potatohead”, a popular character featured in Disney’s Toy Story film franchise.
Google Earth is a computer program that offers a 3D representation of cities, streets, localities, and landscapes through satellite imagery, aerial photography, and GIS data.