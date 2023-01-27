Woman Strangled To Death, Body Set Ablaze By Family Members In Maharashtra’s Nanded
Police said the victim was strangled to death with a rope by her family members, who later set her ablaze and threw her remains in a stream to destroy the evidence.
Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old medical student was strangled to death and her body was set on fire allegedly by her father, brother and three other male relatives over her love affair in Maharashtra’s Nanded district. Giving details, police said five people have been arrested for the killing that took place on January 22 in Pimpri Mahipal village under Limbgaon police station, around 600 km from Mumbai.
Notably, the woman was a third-year student of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and her marriage had been fixed. However, she informed the man chosen by her family that she was in love with another man from her village.
One official told news agency PTI that the victim’s family had been upset after the wedding was called off.
The woman’s father, brother, uncle and cousins took her to a farm on the night of January 22, and they allegedly killed her and tried to destroy the evidence.
Police said the accused have been arrested under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 4:05 PM IST
