Woman Strangles 3-Year-Old Daughter, Throws In Front Of Moving Train

A married woman killed her little daughter and threw the body in front of a moving train along with the help of her lover.
Jaipur: In shocking incident, a married woman, allegedly, killed her own 3-year-old daughter and threw her body in front of a moving train in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, police said on Thursday. According to police, the woman and her lover were involved in the crime. The accused have been identified as Sunita and Sunny alias Malta, they said.
According to police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the woman strangled her daughter Kiran and wrapped her body in a bedsheet with Sunny’s help and went to Sriganganagar railway station.
They boarded a train at 6:10 am and when it reached a bridge on a canal before Fatuhi railway station, they dropped the body from the moving train, Superintendent of Police (Sriganganagar) Anand Sharma said. They wanted to dump the body in the canal but it fell near the railway tracks, he said, adding it was recovered on Tuesday morning.
Sunita, who has five children, lives in Shastri Nagar with Sunny and her two daughters, whereas, three children live with her husband, police said.
After identification of the girl, the police traced Sunita and called her for questioning, they said. During the interrogation, she confessed to killing her daughter following which the two accused were arrested. While the motive behind the killing is still unknown, further probe is underway.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 9:19 PM IST
Updated Date: January 19, 2023 9:22 PM IST
