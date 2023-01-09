Woman Teaches Thief A Lesson He Will Never Forget Watch Viral Video

Heroes are around us and they are as commonplace as you and I.
Viral Video: If we say that no place is safe from thieves and robbers then it would not be wrong. Almost on a daily basis, we come across news about thefts and robberies from places considered to be among the safest ones. Even though we now have modern devices like CCTVs, motion sensors, detectors, and buzzers, still muggers manage to strike and run away. But sometimes, someone gathers the courage to take them on and give them some lessons in law keeping.
One video that is going viral on social media shows a man inside what looks like the reception area of an office. He is alone in that part of the area. First of all, he tries to open a door, but it is closed, then he turns toward the table and tries to pull out a box-like thing. Finally, he gets his hands on a laptop, picks it up, and turns away to run from there. Right then, a woman comes running out, grabs him by his hoodie from the back, pins him face down, and it’s game over for the thug.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
— Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) January 7, 2023
The woman’s presence of mind and courage are praiseworthy as much condemnable is the act of the bad guy.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 11:37 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Roberto Martinez Appointed as New Coach of Portugal National Football Team
[ad_1] After 6 years spending as the manager of Belgium, the Spaniard Martinez moves to Southwestern part of Europe, having...
When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Online Disney+ Hotstar And On TV Star Sports in India
[ad_1] After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn their focus towards ODIs...
Bhubaneswar Bound Vistara Flight Declares Full Emergency Due To Hydraulic Failure; Returns To Delhi
[ad_1] A Delhi-Bhubaneswar Visra flight made emergency landing at IGI airport due to hydraulic failure. Vistara is a joint venture...
Cold Wave Lucknow Schools Permitted To Remain Open For Class 12 Practical Exams Check Timings Here
[ad_1] Lucknow schools of all boards will remain open for students of class 12 appearing for their practical exams. Lucknow...
Pak vs NZ 1st ODI, Score: Pakistan Beat New Zealand By 6 Wickets
[ad_1] live Pakistan won the 1st ODI in Karachi as the Men in Green defeated the Kiwis by 6 wickets....
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 Soon At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Know How to Check
[ad_1] Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Tentative Dates: Candidates can download the RBSE Class 10th timetable 2023 and...
Average Rating