Woman Tries New Hairdo and Makeup with Chocolates, Video Goes Viral

This video that is going crazily viral over the internet is of a unique hairdo and makeup of a woman.
The video went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a make up artist named Chitra where she can seen doing makeup transformation of a young lady.
WATCH
The viral clip begins with a woman stapling a number of chocolate eclair toffees like a garland and then we can see a woman giving finishing touches to the make up of a young lady who is seen sitting patiently wearing a yellow lehenga. The woman was seen wearing a necklace where the pendant was nothing but a ferrero rocher and three mango bites. She was also seen wearing bracelets and other jewellery items made of actual chocolates and toffees
Towards the end of the video, the young lady can be seen walking down a road giving full view of her make up and twirling when we can see her complete hairdo that has hundreds of chocolates in it. The video that was shared recently has amassed over 5.3 million views in just few days.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 1:54 PM IST
