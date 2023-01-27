National

Woman Tries New Hairdo and Makeup with Chocolates, Video Goes Viral

admin
53Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 36 Second


  • Home
  • Viral
  • Woman Tries New Hairdo and Makeup with Chocolates, Video Goes Viral

This video that is going crazily viral over the internet is of a unique hairdo and makeup of a woman.

Woman Tries New Hairdo and Makeup with Chocolates, Video Goes Viral

Viral video: Quite a number of things that usually go viral on social media are the things that weird, unusal or extremely lovely and positive that wins hearts of netizens. Now, a video that is going crazily viral over the internet is of a unique hairdo and makeup of a woman.

The video went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a make up artist named Chitra where she can seen doing makeup transformation of a young lady.

WATCH

The viral clip begins with a woman stapling a number of chocolate eclair toffees like a garland and then we can see a woman giving finishing touches to the make up of a young lady who is seen sitting patiently wearing a yellow lehenga. The woman was seen wearing a necklace where the pendant was nothing but a ferrero rocher and three mango bites. She was also seen wearing bracelets and other jewellery items made of actual chocolates and toffees

Towards the end of the video, the young lady can be seen walking down a road giving full view of her make up and twirling when we can see her complete hairdo that has hundreds of chocolates in it. The video that was shared recently has amassed over 5.3 million views in just few days.

Topics




Published Date: January 27, 2023 1:54 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories