Womans Rant About Movie Ticket Prices in Mumbai is Going Viral And Netizens Agree

Woman’s Rant About Movie Ticket Prices in Mumbai is Going Viral And Netizens Agree

Watching a movie in a theatre is an entirely different experience. But in some states, the price of a ticket has only gone up over time.

Viral Video Today: When you’re a hopeless romantic, the season of romance never truly ends. What’s a better way to celebrate this feeling than by watching Bollywood movies with your bae at a cinema hall? From powerful performances to storytelling — Hindi cinema is providing you all! Watching a movie in a theatre is an entirely different experience. But in some states, the price of a ticket has only gone up over time. Radhika Santhanam, a Twitter user took to the Microblogging site to elaborate on one such experience.

Narrating her own experience, she said that as a Chennai girl, “I’m so used to paying Rs. 150-200 for a ticket, the thought of paying Rs. 600-1500 for an evening show horrifies me.” “Add popcorn and drinks to the cost and watching a movie is truly an expensive affair these days, she further added.”

Since being shared, the viral tweet has received around 55.7 k views and over five hundred likes. The tweet has won over a lot of people on Twitter, who couldn’t help but relate to this post. “with that price one can watch netflix or prime the whole year,” wrote one user.

Movie ticket prices in Bombay are ridiculous. As a Chennai girl, I’m so used to paying Rs. 150-200 for a ticket, the thought of paying Rs. 600-1500 for an evening show horrifies me. Add popcorn and drinks to the cost and watching a movie is truly an expensive affair these days — Radhika Santhanam (@radhikasan) January 28, 2023

“You can buy flight ticket almost for that to chennai! Last time got an AI flight from BOM to MAA for 2.6k,” added another user. “Radhika I used to pay Rs 3.50 to go to a movie when I was in school/college…. can you imagine my trauma??!!,” expressed a third user.

“Its the real estate cost packed into the ticket. I’m sure there are older theatres (typically single screen) charging far less than the newer mall multi-screens. This is certainly true in Pune, and perhaps Mumbai as well,” commented a fourth user. A fifth Twitter user added, “Honestly, better to invest in good quality projector and sound system at home.”



