National

Womans Rant About Movie Ticket Prices in Mumbai is Going Viral And Netizens Agree

admin
40Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 34 Second


  • Home
  • Viral
  • Woman’s Rant About Movie Ticket Prices in Mumbai is Going Viral And Netizens Agree

Viral Video: Watching a movie in a theatre is an entirely different experience. But in some states, the price of a ticket has only gone up over time.

Woman's Rant About Movie Ticket Prices in Mumbai is Going Viral And Netizens Agree
Woman’s Rant About Movie Ticket Prices in Mumbai is Going Vira

Viral Video Today: When you’re a hopeless romantic, the season of romance never truly ends. What’s a better way to celebrate this feeling than by watching Bollywood movies with your bae at a cinema hall? From powerful performances to storytelling — Hindi cinema is providing you all! Watching a movie in a theatre is an entirely different experience. But in some states, the price of a ticket has only gone up over time. Radhika Santhanam, a Twitter user took to the Microblogging site to elaborate on one such experience.

Narrating her own experience, she said that as a Chennai girl, “I’m so used to paying Rs. 150-200 for a ticket, the thought of paying Rs. 600-1500 for an evening show horrifies me.” “Add popcorn and drinks to the cost and watching a movie is truly an expensive affair these days, she further added.”

Since being shared, the viral tweet has received around 55.7 k views and over five hundred likes. The tweet has won over a lot of people on Twitter, who couldn’t help but relate to this post. “with that price one can watch netflix or prime the whole year,” wrote one user.

CHECK TWEET HERE

“You can buy flight ticket almost for that to chennai! Last time got an AI flight from BOM to MAA for 2.6k,” added another user. “Radhika I used to pay Rs 3.50 to go to a movie when I was in school/college…. can you imagine my trauma??!!,” expressed a third user.

Its the real estate cost packed into the ticket. I’m sure there are older theatres (typically single screen) charging far less than the newer mall multi-screens. This is certainly true in Pune, and perhaps Mumbai as well,” commented a fourth user. A fifth Twitter user added, “Honestly, better to invest in good quality projector and sound system at home.”




Published Date: January 29, 2023 5:52 PM IST



Updated Date: January 29, 2023 6:03 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories