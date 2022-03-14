Women in Nuvoco

Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., the fifth largest cement player in India and the largest cement company in East India, in terms of capacity, plans to celebrate and commemorate Women’s Day by acknowledging the efforts of their female leaders and associates, women dealers and beneficiaries of sustainability programmes. In a largely male-dominated industry, the company has been constantly encouraging women dealers to build their business. At present the company has 200 plus Women Dealers and the count is rising. The company plans to highlight their achievements across the cement industry with the goal of nurturing a more diverse workforce.

Commenting on this initiative, Madhumita Basu, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, Nuvoco Vistas, said, “The company is proud of its female employees and dealers and acknowledges their continued effort and drive in the building materials industry. Particularly, in the cement industry, female dealers have emerged as some of our most successful partners with highly motivated and driven performances. An inclusive environment will encourage more female aspirants to join the industry workforce and broaden the decision-making cohort. The rise of women dealers in a male-dominated industry also indicates a welcome change in the mindset.”

Manisha Kelkar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Nuvoco Vistas, added, “Over the years, we have seen women take the initiative in various fields. Nuvoco has always encouraged gender parity to ensure more diversity and inclusion in the workplace. This Women’s Day, we celebrate their achievements and those of our remarkable women employees who have played a crucial role in the growth of the company.”

The company has over 200 women dealers, of which approx. 70 percent operated in the eastern markets while rest are in the northern market. The company has also made a conscious effort to encourage women employees joining the workforce. Currently more than 10% of the leadership positions are represented by female workforce – in an industry that has been over the decades, largely male dominated.

Promoting Women Empowerment: Women empowerment is one of the key pillars of Nuvoco’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The company has implemented several projects under its Saksham Bharat theme, an important pillar in Nuvoco’s CSR commitments. Amongst them, a few leading projects are – Project Aakriti, to support women from economically backward families from villages, which started from Chittor and has now expanded to other locations as well; Project Samriddhi, to support women farmers from underprivileged villages near its Mejia Cement Plant and Project Daksh, to support vocational skill development of girls from economically backward families in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The women’s self-help group, in Project Aakriti, oversee the supply of safety jackets to Nuvoco’s cement plants and other local vendors as well; while in Project Samriddhi, 450 women farmers have federated to form Sanchari Women Farmer Producer Company Limited. Project Daksh has trained more than 200 girls during past 2 years and placed them with reputed organizations. All these projects have empowered women economically and socially and reduced their vulnerability in the society.

About Nuvoco Vistas: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“Nuvoco”) is a cement manufacturing company with a vision to build a safer, smarter and sustainable world. Nuvoco started its operations in 1999, and since then it has emerged as one of the major players in the building materials industry in India. Today, Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio under three business segments, namely, Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX) and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco is a leading cement player in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity, following the acquisition of Nu Vista Limited (formerly Emami Cement Limited), offering various brands of cement such as ‘Concreto’, ‘Duraguard’, ‘Nirmax’, ‘Double Bull’, and ‘Infracem’. The MBM product portfolio, under the ‘Zero M’ and ‘Instamix’ brands, comprises construction chemicals, wall putty and cover blocks. The RMX business has a comprehensive pan-India presence offering value-added products under various brands such as ‘Concreto’, ‘Artiste’, ‘InstaMix’ and ‘X-Con’. Nuvoco is a proud contributor to landmark projects such as World One building at Mumbai, and the metro railway projects at Mumbai, Jaipur and Noida. Through the NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies gaps in the marketplace and offers innovative products to meet the customer requirements. (www.nuvoco.com)