Yogi Government’s Gift On Raksha Bandhan: Women In UP Can Avail Free Bus Services Today

Lucknow: On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide free bus rides to women across the state on Monday. The state roadways department has made special arrangements for the same. The offer will be applicable from 12:00 AM (August 18) to 12:00 AM (August 19). For this, more than 300 additional buses have been deployed and the frequency of buses has also been increased.

Instructions have also been given on deploying additional buses on routes with higher passenger demand. Reportedly, women can travel free of charge on 90 CNG and 35 electric buses.

According to the reports, bus services from Bhainsali to Bijnor and Najibabad commenced on Sunday, August 18, at 5:30 AM. Buses will depart every 30 minutes until 9 PM. For those traveling to Shamli, buses will run every 30 minutes until 8:30 PM. Meanwhile, bus services on the Meerut-Delhi route via expressway will operate every 40 minutes.

Delhi Metro to Keep Additional Standby Trains for Raksha Bandhan

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will keep additional standby trains ready to cater the rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan festival on Monday. The DMRC will also deploy additional personnel at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters, it said.

In order to facilitate passengers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, the DMRC will be ready with additional standby trains on its corridors for induction into services to cater the rush, if required, it said.

The passengers are requested to use mobile applications — DMRC Momentum 2.O, WhatsApp, Paytm, One Delhi, Amazon to buy QR tickets online — to avoid rush at ticket counters or to buy national common mobility card/smart card from customer care centres, the statement said.











