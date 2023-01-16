Womens IPL Media Rights Auction: Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Wins Rights For Rs 951 Cr

Home

Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27) TV + OTT. No of matches go up from 24 to 34 in the 5 Yr span.

Viacom18 on Monday won the media rights of the Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) for the period of 2023-2027. At an auction in Mumbai on Monday, Viacom18 won the rights with a bid of INR 951 crore, which translates to a per match value of INR 7.09 crore.

Earlier this year, Viacom18 shelled out INR 23,758 crore to claim digital rights (packages B & C) for the Indian subcontinent for IPL media rights 2023-27. Viacome18 further won the Australia, South Africa and United Kingdom rights for the same period.













