Womens IPL Media Rights Auction: Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Wins Rights For Rs 951 Cr

HIGHLIGHTS | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27).

Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27).

Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27) TV + OTT. No of matches go up from 24 to 34 in the 5 Yr span.

Viacom18 on Monday won the media rights of the Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) for the period of 2023-2027. At an auction in Mumbai on Monday, Viacom18 won the rights with a bid of INR 951 crore, which translates to a per match value of INR 7.09 crore.

Earlier this year, Viacom18 shelled out INR 23,758 crore to claim digital rights (packages B & C) for the Indian subcontinent for IPL media rights 2023-27. Viacome18 further won the Australia, South Africa and United Kingdom rights for the same period.




  • 12:25 PM IST




  • 12:25 PM IST


    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd wins Women’s IPL media rights

    “Viacom has committed Rs 951 cr which means per match value of INR 7.09 cr for next 5 yrs(2023-27)…After pay equity,today’s bidding for media rights for Women’s IPL marks another historic mandate.,” tweets BCCI Secy Jay Shah



  • 11:55 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: The inaugural edition would be featuring 22 matches and the player auction takes place in the early part of February. But before all of that, the franchise ownership tender opens on January 25.



  • 11:50 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: In what could be called a good move, the BCCI has also chosen not to establish a basic price because it wants the market to decide the WIPL’s worth since it is an uncharted area.



  • 11:44 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: Viacom has already bagged the media rights for IPL 2023, can they do it again and create history? We will find out soon.



  • 11:23 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: The big announcement would be out soon and that would set the benchmark in a lot of ways. History beckons for women’s cricket in India.



  • 10:45 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: All matches of the Women’s IPL in the first season would be in Mumbai. The three venues that would be used are the Wankhede, DY Patil, and the Brabourne stadium.



  • 10:25 AM IST


    LIVE Updates | WIPL Media Rights Auction: Today is going to be important because it will set the benchmark for commercialisation of Women’s cricket in the country.



  • 10:15 AM IST


    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: It is worth noting that Women’s Cricket rights on a standalone basis are being auctioned for the 1st time in India. So, history is in the making!



  • 10:08 AM IST


    LIVE | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Mithali’s participation will certainly give the tournament a boost as the veteran has been the face of women’s cricket in India for years now. She is going to come out of retirement for this.







Published Date: January 16, 2023 1:32 PM IST



Updated Date: January 16, 2023 1:33 PM IST





Source link

