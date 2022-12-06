Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Women’s IPL Schedule: WIPL Likely to be Held From March 7-22

WIPL: Over 160-170 Indian players and about 30-40 foreign players’ names would be submitted to the BCCI over the next two days. 

Women IPL @BCCI-IPL

Mumbai: There have been talks for some time now that the Women’s IPL will happen. Looks like, it is finally set to get started in 2023. A report in Cricbuzz suggests that five teams will participate in the first season of the WIPL. The same report claims that it will start on March 7 and the final would be held on 22. Nothing can be confirmed as of now. Over 200 names are being considered for the opening season of the league. Over 160-170 Indian players and about 30-40 foreign players’ names would be submitted to the BCCI over the next two days.

While the dates are yet to be confirmed, the BCCI will be conducting an auction for the media rights followed by another auction for the franchises.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 7:40 AM IST





