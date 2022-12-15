Planning to travel this holiday season? Here are some beautiful luxurious hotels and resorts to spend quality time away with your family and new ways never seen like before. Happy holiday season!

Wondering Holiday Travel Plans? Reimagine Christmas & New Year Vacay With These Luxurious Stays

The holiday season is all about spending quality time with your friends and family. In this cosy winter season when the Christmas bells have start t jingle, new beginnings are just weeks away. To make this experience more immersive and memorable, Leisure Hotels Group (LHG) a leading experiential luxury resort chain in North India, and has reimagined Christmas and New Year holidays with unforgettable stays and memories to cherish.

Mr Shahzad Aslam, Sales Head of Leisure Hotels Group commented “ This festive season we are focused on introducing family-driven experiences. From incorporating localised holiday menus that features an array of traditional holiday favourites such as Plum cake and roast turkey etc., to road tripping, nature trails and organising family-oriented indoor fun activities like outdoor picnics…we’ve lined up surprise goodies across our bouquet of special-holiday properties”

The Riverview Retreat’ Corbett

Located in a shady sylvan, right in the arms of Corbett National Park, ‘The Riverview Retreat’ Corbett is set on the banks of the river Kosi. The wildlife resort features well-appointed rooms, suites and beautifully designed colonial-style villas. The retreat makes for a perfect holiday with family & friends with the best of forest, wildlife, river and the majestic breakfast views of Kumaon hills from the riverside restaurant ‘The Kosi Deck’.

The Naini Retreat

In Nainital, ‘The Naini Retreat’, the heritage hotel in Tudor style built in 1927 as the summer house of the royal family of Pilibhit is a museum of artefacts from another era. Shrouded in pine trees and overlooking the picturesque Naini lake, guests enjoy a hearty breakfast at Gurney House, the in-house restaurant named after Corbett’s home and honours its history with a menu comprising colonial fare.

The Earl’s Court

Another cosy abode amidst lush green pine trees and snow-clad mountains, ‘The Earl’s Court’, Nainital is located just a few clicks away from the Nainital Lake. The hotel features plush, opulent and luxurious rooms in colonial architecture decked out with all modern amenities, and lets you indulge in a plethora of activities such as enjoying a scenic boat ride in the serene Nainital Lake or a thrilling rock-climbing session etc.

7 Pines

In Kasauli, ‘7 Pines’ – a quintessential English Retreat is offering a two nights New Year’s package for INR 24,000/- and Christmas package for INR 22,000/- for a couple with all-inclusive meals at a multi-cuisine restaurant, guided Nature walks, Guitar & Bonfire Evenings.

Sun n Snow Inn

In Kausani, ‘Sun n Snow Inn’, a perfect balance of rustic old-world charm and sheer elegance offers solitude amidst spectacular glimpses of the Himalayas. To satisfy epicurean cravings of guest, the multi-cuisine restaurant dishes out a variety of options for enthusiastic food lovers.

Atman’ Dharamshala

Designed in Himachali architectural style, ‘Atman’ Dharamshala, is a quaint sustainable boutique resort in the hills offering sweeping views of Kangra valley. Each room is done up aesthetically in pleasing colour tones, exuding a cheerful, millennial vibe.

Haveli Hari Ganga

Set on the banks of the Ganga River in Haridwar, is a haveli-style boutique hotel that traces its origins to 1913 when it served as a residence for guests of the then royal family. The hotel is conveniently located close to the holy site of Har ki Pauri.

Aloha on the Ganges

In Rishikesh, this is an exquisite resort set alongside river Ganga offers an incredible holiday experience to unwind. The boutique hotel offers rooms and apartments, with views of the garden, the hills, or the Ganga.

Fisherman’s Lodge

In Bhimtal, it is a colonial-style boutique fishing retreat on the lakeside, offering views of the lake valley. This picturesque hideaway makes for an ideal offbeat vacation destination for families. An alfresco L’attitude Deck offers views of Bhimtal Lake, as well as Experiential Fusion Cuisine with a twist and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The Manor’ Kashipur

This is one of Himalayan Kingdom’s most luxurious hotels. The hotel features beautifully appointed rooms & suites set amidst scenic and well-manicured landscaped gardens.

The Manor

The business hotel The Manor Bareilly offers easy access to nearby commercial and business destinations. The luxury, and warm hospitality of The Manor are oriented towards making guests holiday break to this lovely town of Bareilly an experience of a lifetime!

‘The Hideaway Bedzzz ‘Varanasi & The Hideaway Bedzzz, Rishikesh

Both offer an affordable & casual ambiance amidst a vibrant and lively backdrop. Apart from comfortable rooms and premium dorms, the hotels also offer an interesting rooftop lounge “Travel Diaries Cafe”.

The Bungalows Lake Side

A serene holiday experience at Naukuchiatal offers an exotic holiday experience for Leisure Travellers across the country. It comes with a host of comfort and utility add-ons. The private villa is situated in an exclusive enclave just off the lake. The rooms are cozy & comfortable and features heritage architecture with fireplaces, antique furniture, and classic décor.

The Bungalows Lighthouse

In Goa is an English-style villa located amidst the splendid beauty, charm and mystique of Candolim. This Candolim villa features four luxuriously appointed bedrooms, a private lounge, swimming pool, common sitting room with ample dining space and a well-equipped kitchenette.

The special holiday deals are valid on a minimum stay of two nights for Christmas (23rd Dec’22 – 25th Dec’22) and New Year’s (30th Dec’22 – 1st Jan’2023). The festive holiday package is inclusive of accommodation with special in -room amenities, lavish meals in the lap of nature and bonfire evenings, themed meals on Christmas Eve & New Year Eve with family oriented leisure activities and more.



