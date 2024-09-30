Wonderla Holidays Expands National Footprint with Grand Opening of Bhubaneswar Park by Odisha Deputy CM

Wonderla Holidays, India’s largest amusement park chain, celebrated a landmark moment with the grand opening of its latest amusement park in Bhubaneswar. This marks a significant milestone in Wonderla’s national expansion, reinforcing its position as a leader in the amusement and entertainment industry. The park was inaugurated by Smt. Pravati Parida, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, in a ceremony attended by Samarth Verma, IAS, Director Tourism, key company executives, including Arun K. Chittilappilly, MD; Sivadas M., President; Dheeran Choudhary, COO; and Kalpataru Nayak, Park Head-Bhubaneswar.

As the first major amusement park brand to enter Odisha, Wonderla Bhubaneswar sets a new standard for entertainment and leisure in the state. The park’s opening is a strategic move in Wonderla’s broader vision of enhancing tourism and entertainment experiences across India. This new park will serve as a destination for both local and national visitors, offering world-class rides and attractions that are poised to boost Odisha’s standing as a vibrant tourist hub.

Since its soft launch in May, Wonderla Bhubaneswar has created more than 400 employment opportunities and contributed significantly to the local economy. The park has also initiated impactful community programs, including the distribution of school kits to local students and organizing blood donation camps in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, underscoring Wonderla’ s commitment to regional development.

Arun K Chittilappilly, MD of Wonderla Holidays Limited, said, “The grand opening of Wonderla Bhubaneswar is a proud moment for us, as we expand our footprint in India with the support of the Odisha government. Their encouragement and collaboration have been instrumental in bringing this project to life, and we are grateful for their vision of promoting tourism and entertainment in the state. We are honored to have the Deputy Chief minister join us for this special occasion, as we introduce Wonderla Bhubaneswar as a premier destination that will contribute to the state’s vibrant tourism ecosystem and provide unforgettable experiences for all.”

With its entry into Odisha, Wonderla continues to strengthen its footprint across India, solidifying its status as a key player in the nation’s rapidly growing tourism and entertainment sector.

Visitors can book their entry tickets in advance through this link (https://apps.wonderla.co.in/first_day_offer_bhu/) or reach out to 0674 – 6640300.