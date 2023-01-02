‘Words Cannot Describe …’, Ratan Tata Pays Heartfelt Tributes To Ex-Tata Honcho Krishna Kumar
“Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K. Krishna Kumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally,” said Ratan Tata.
New Delhi: Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus Ratan Tata on Monday paid glowing tributes to his former close confidante and Tata Group veteran R.K. Krishna Kumar who passed away here on New Year’s Day.
“Words cannot describe the deep sense of loss I feel on the passing of my friend and colleague R.K. Krishna Kumar. I will always fondly remember the camaraderie we shared both within the Group and personally,” said Ratan Tata.
He described Krishna Kumar as “a true veteran of the Tata Group and the Tata Trusts and will be dearly missed by all”.
The close relationship between Ratan Tata and Krishna Kumar could be understood from a memoir penned by businessman Suhel Seth mourning the demise of the latter. Seth said Krishna Kumar had ‘unimaginable’ respect for Ratan Tata that he never referred to Mr Tata as anything other than ‘the chairman.’
The funeral rites of the former Tata Group top executive R.K. Krishna Kumar shall be performed today, and the cremation will take place at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines around 4.30 p.m, said IANS.
Krishna Kumar, former Director of Tata Sons and ex-Vice-Chairman of IHCL and other companies, passed away on Sunday, aged 84. The Tata Group companies, the corporate world and others have paid homage on his passing and recalled his services to the Indian business community.
Published Date: January 2, 2023 10:31 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
8 Natural Remedies to Shed Those Extra Kilos After Festive Season
[ad_1] Numerous factors, including your diet, lifestyle, stress levels, health conditions, etc., have an impact on your body weight. One...
Ishan Kishan-Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely to Open
[ad_1] India's Predicted Playing XI vs Sri Lanka in 1st T20I: Given Ishan Kishan's solid form, he would be one...
Weather News: Delhi Shivers At 5°C; Cold Wave, Dense Fog Engulf North India
[ad_1] Delhi today witnessed a thick blanket of fog which started to descend over the city late at night and...
Man Suffers Heart Attack While Shopping at IKEA Bengaluru; Watch How He Was Saved
[ad_1] A video of the whole incident was shared by the doctor's son on Twitter and ever since then the...
Top 10 News: Terrorist Attack On Hindu Families In Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri, Rishabh Pant’s Condition Improves
[ad_1] Rishabh Pant, the star player of the Indian cricket team, has come out of the ICU of Max Hospital...
Lucknow School Timings Revised Amid Coldwave; Classes To Now Begin From 10 AM | Details Here
[ad_1] In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, school timings for Class 1 to Class 8 have been changed amid coldwave conditions. Lucknow...
Average Rating