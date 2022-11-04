Work From Home Announced For Govt Employees in Delhi Private Companies May Follow The Suit. Deets Inside

Delhi Air Pollution: “50% of government employees take work from home. Also issuing an advisory for private offices to follow the same”, Rai said while addressing a press conference.
Work From Home Latest News Today: In a bid to control pollution levels across the national capital, Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday announced that 50 per cent of Delhi government employees will be working from home. “50% of government employees take work from home. Also issuing an advisory for private offices to follow the same”, Rai said while addressing a press conference. Besides, several other restrictions like a ban on construction activities, and diesel light-medium vehicles were also announced.
Delhi Air Pollution: Check Full List of Restrictions
- Constructions, thermal plants shut
- Diesel light medium vehicles banned
- 50% WFH for govt employees
- Private organisations advised WFH
- Schools shut
- Outdoor, sports activities halted