Home

News

World

Work From Home Goes Wrong. Woman Caught Wasting Time During WFH. Here’s How

The employer caught the woman using the software TimeCamp. If reports are to be believed, a British Columbia-based firm has developed software to keep an eye on people working from home.

Beware! This Call Center Offering Work From Home Opportunities at Higher Salaries, Flexible Timings is Fake

Work From Home Latest News Today: A Canadian woman has been asked to compensate her employer for ‘time theft’ after she was caught wasting time during work from home. Karlee Besse who worked remotely as an accountant in British Columbia has been ordered to pay Rs 3 lakh to her employer, reported The Guardian. She was also fired by the company.

How the woman was caught?

The employer caught the woman using the software TimeCamp. If reports are to be believed, a British Columbia-based firm has developed software to keep an eye on people working from home.

Reports said that the TimeCamp software tracks the activities of employees working from home. The software found that Besse was mostly away from work during working hours. Follwing this she was sacked immediately.

Software Didn’t Identify Difference Between Work And Personal Time, Claims Woman

Dismissing the software claims, the woman said that the software didn’t correctly identify the difference between her work and personal time. The woman also alleged that her employer sacked without giving any pior notice and demanded around Rs 3.03 lakh including unpaid wages and severance from her employer.

Howerver, the firm dismissed the woman’s claims and proved the software’s efficiency. The company said that the woman recorded over 50 hours of working time but she had not spent all her time at work.



