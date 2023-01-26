Work From Home Latest News Today This Tech Firm Likely to End WFH Scraps Unlimited Sick Leave Policy

Home

Business

Work From Home Latest News Today: This Tech Firm Scraps Unlimited Sick Leave Policy, May End WFH

In September 2022, Apple implemented its hybrid work policy. The employees were asked to be in office thrice a week. However, as the COVID situation has improve, Apple may end work from home and host in-person events, said reports.

New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue dropping, Apple has rolled back some Covid policies including tyhe mandatory testing before entering office premises. The new rule will come into effect from Jan 30, 2023. Earlier when cases were at the peak, the firm had ramped up testing for employees and also encouraged the employees to get all the vaccine doses. Moreover, it had also allowed its staff (experiencing COVID symptoms) to take unlimited sick leaves.

“Apple is making changes to its Covid-19 policy and will stop mandating employees covid test before coming into the office. It’s also rolling back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed for unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing covid symptoms,” Zoe Schiffer senior reporter at The Verge tweeted.

She also asserted that the new policy will roll out at Jan 30. “Testing policy rolls out Jan 30, sick leave ends in August. Until then, employees get a maximum of 5 days sick leave, if they test positive for Covid”, she added.

Apple is making changes to its Covid-19 policy, and will stop mandating employees test before coming into the office. It’s also rolling back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed for unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing covid symptoms. — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) January 25, 2023

WILL APPLE END WORK FROM HOME?

In September 2022, Apple implemented its hybrid work policy. The employees were asked to be in office thrice a week. However, as the COVID situation has improve, Apple may end work from home and host in-person events, said reports.



