Work From Home Latest News Today Will TCS Allow 100 Per Cent Remote Work Top Official Issues Statement

Work From Home Latest News Today: Will TCS Allow 100% Remote Work? Top Official Issues Statement

Work From Home Latest News Today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ruled out a scenario where employees could work 100% remotely.

Work From Home Latest News Today: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in some countries like China, Japan, US and others several companies are considering bringing back work from home for their employees. However, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ruled out a scenario where employees could work 100% remotely.

Speaking to a leading business portal, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer at TCS asserted, “There is a greater realisation that by coming to offices, more things get done, especially for people who have joined us in the last two years. When they come and see the offices, they see a different perspective of TCS, they see a different perspective of their own position vis-a-vis their peers.”

Furthermore, he informed us that the company is not making it (work from the office) mandatory owing to fears around a fresh Covid wave. “At this stage, we are exercising certain amount of discretion because some people have fears of coming to office because of an impending Covid wave or whatever you want to call it. But at the same time, many have realised that we need to coexist,” Subramaniam told The Financial Express.

Earlier last year, TCS had issued a new advisory for employees seeking to continue work from home on medical grounds. The IT firm had tightened rules and asked its staff to get themselves checked and submit the medical certificates validated by a company-empanelled medical team if they want to work from home.

In other news, the software major said it closed the third quarter with an 11 per cent growth in net profit of Rs 10,846 crore. The company’s Board of Directors at their meeting declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share of Re 1 each.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, TCS had earned an income of Rs 58,229 crore (Q3FY22-Rs.48,885 crore) and a net profit of Rs.10,846 crore (Rs 9.769 crore). Meanwhile the company’s total headcount went down by 2,197 to 613,974 during the period under review.



