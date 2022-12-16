Work From Home Returns? This Company Allows Employees to Work From Anywhere Till The End of 2022. Deets Here

HomeNationalWork From Home Returns? This Company Allows Employees to Work From Anywhere...
Work From Home Returns? This Company Allows Employees to Work From Anywhere Till The End of 2022

Citigroup Inc—American multinational investment bank has allowed most of its staff to work from anywhere for the final two weeks of the year. The bank had given its staff a similar option in August.

At a time when several companies are laying off their employees, a firm has decided to make its employees comfortable by allowing them to work from home.  Citigroup Inc—American multinational investment bank has allowed most of its staff to work from anywhere for the final two weeks of the year. The bank had given its staff a similar option in August.

Speaking to Bloomberg, a spokeswoman for New York-based Citigroup confirmed the move which applies to those in hybrid roles, or those who already work remotely a couple of days a week.  However, the employees have been asked to stay in their country of employment to take advantage of the perk.

Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citigroup asserted that most of the employees are expected to be in the office thrice a week. “Our junior bankers, they don’t have to be in the office late at night if they’re working on a deal. Once they’ve done the work collaborating together, they can do that at home. We know if they’re doing a good job or not”, Bloomberg quoted Fraser as saying.




