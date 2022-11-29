Work From Mandap? Groom Works On Laptop During Wedding Rituals, Internet Reacts

‘Calcutta Instagrammers’ shared the photo with a caption,”When “work from home” stretches you to the next level. TAG A FRIEND who might be seen doing this during their wedding.”

Viral News: After the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies had started work from home (WFH) for most of their employees. But as the threat of the pandemic subsided, the WFH culture has taken a backseat, however, there are some companies which are still allowing employees to work from outside the workplace. In addition to its benefits, working from home comes with several drawbacks including logging in at odd hours. A classic example of this was seen at a Kolkata wedding wherein a man can be seen operating his laptop while performing marriage rituals.

‘Calcutta Instagrammers’ shared the photo with a caption,”When “work from home” stretches you to the next level. TAG A FRIEND who might be seen doing this during their wedding.” In the picture, a groom wearing a dhoti and brief can be seen performing wedding rituals, while being engrossed in his work.

Till now, the picture has received more than 10,000 likes with a few netizens criticising the toxic work environment while a majority of people poking fun. “Jokes aside, this is super toxic”, wrote one of the user.

“I don’t find this funny. No organisation asks an employee to work on their wedding days, this person needs to get a life and learn work life balance if this is really true and not staged! God bless the woman he’s marrying”, said the other Instagram user.



