Working at Microsoft? Company Makes BIG Announcement For Its Employees. Deets About New Rule Here

Microsoft has made a big announcement for its employees working in the United States. The new rule which include unlimited vacation days will into effect from January 16. Read detailed report here.

New Delhi: If you are working at Microsoft, here comes a good news for you. The company has introduced a new rule under which employees can take unlimited time off. However, the new rule will be applicable only to its employees in the United States. Owing to differing laws and regulations, the new policy will not apply to Microsoft’s hourly workers or those based outside of the US.

WHAT IS MICROSOFT DISCRETIONARY TIME OFF POLICY

Under a new “Discretionary Time Off” policy, new employees won’t have to wait for their vacation days to accrue, The Verge website reported referring to an internal memo.

The new rules, which come into effect from January 16, include unlimited vacation days as well 10 corporate holidays, leaves for sickness, bereavement and even jury duty. For unused vacation time, employees will receive a payout in April.

MICROSOFT PLANS TO INVEST USD 10 BILLION IN OPEN AI

On the other hand, Microsoft is planning to infuse $10 billion into OpenAI, the owner of popular AI platform called ChatGPT, that will value OpenAI at nearly $29 billion. News portal Semafor reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that it is still unclear if the deal has been finalised but “documents sent to prospective investors in recent weeks outlining its terms indicated a targeted close by the end of 2022”.

Microsoft’s $10 billion investment will see it get 75 per cent of OpenAI’s profits “until it recoups its investment,” the report mentioned. “After that threshold is reached, it would revert to a structure that reflects ownership of OpenAI, with Microsoft having a 49 per cent stake, other investors taking another 49 per cent and OpenAI’s nonprofit parent getting 2 per cent,” the report claimed. The tech giant had invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019.



