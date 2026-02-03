Seasoned Franchise Leader with Experience as a Franchisee Joins Premium 24/7 Fitness Brand as it Enters its Next Phase of Growth

ATLANTA

Feb. 3, 2026

Hicks is an accomplished former franchisee and franchise executive with more than 20 years of experience leading franchise strategy, operations, and growth initiatives across multi-unit systems.

Hicks brings a deep expertise in scaling franchise networks while strengthening operational consistency, franchisee support, and execution of systems – with prior focus areas including franchise business relations, field operations, and recruitment across well-known lifestyle and fitness-adjacent brands.

He also brings experience working within investor-backed growth environments, collaborating with leadership teams to drive expansion, operational alignment, and long-term value creation at scale.

After being a franchisee with other brands, Hicks brings his experience on both sides of franchise systems with plans to accelerate Workout Anytime's franchise growth with renewed momentum.

