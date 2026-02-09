Home

Today is a day to take a pledge. If, next year, we are able to stand up and say that not a single case of child or bonded labour has been reported in our state, only then will we truly celebrate. For this, we must first reflect on how sensitive we ourselves are. While preparing any action plan, it is essential to clearly understand the circumstances in which a person can become bonded. Labour Minister Shri Prahlad Singh Patel was addressing the inaugural session of a workshop on “Abolition of Bonded Labour Practices” and the “Four New Labour Codes” at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) on the occasion of Bonded Labour Abolition Day. On this occasion, the Chief Guest also released the State-Level Action Plan. The Minister said that children easily fall victim to such situations. When families migrate for work, children are often unable to continue their education and end up engaging in other forms of work. This is one of the major reasons for child labour. He emphasized that the most important requirement to support such children is the establishment of a sensitive administrative system. Only then can meaningful assistance reach them.Shri Patel also spoke about revising the categorization of hazardous and highly hazardous factories, so that child labour can be defined more effectively from the perspectives of health, education, and welfare. Highlighting the long-term benefits of the four new labour codes, he said that in some cases children are seen sitting in their family-owned shops, which calls for a fresh and nuanced perspective while addressing the issue of child labour. During the workshop, child protection expert Shri William Hanlon, who is working as the Head of UNICEF in Madhya Pradesh, discussed the action plan related to the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986. Labour Secretary Shri Raghuraj Rajendran spoke about the relevance of the workshop, while Labour Commissioner Ms. Tanvi Hooda explained its structure and objectives. The workshop included presentations and discussions on the State Action Plan under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986; the achievements and current challenges after 50 years of implementation of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976; and provisions related to bonded labour abolition under the four new labour codes, including the Code on Wages, the Code on Social Security, and the Industrial Relations Code. A panel discussion was held at the end. On this occasion, establishments demonstrating exemplary compliance with labour laws and commitment to workers’ welfare and safety were awarded Labour Star Rating Certificates by the Labour Minister. The recipients included BPCL Bina Refinery (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sagar), Inox Air Products Private Limited, Govindpura (Bhopal), and HEG Limited, Bhopal.