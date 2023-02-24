Workshop organized to share “What the Midwives Want” Campaign

A multi stakeholder workshop to strengthen Government Health Service Delivery was organized by CINI-The state secretariat for WRA West Bengal at Alipurduar. Dr Subhas Karmakar, BMOH, Kalchini, Sri Sib Ram Sharma, Jt BDO Kalchini Block, Sri Norbert Lepcha, ACDPO Kalchini block, Sri Sujoy Roy, State Coordinator WRAWB & National Advocacy Officer CINI, Sri Biman Chowdhury, Sri Indranil Roy along with all segments of nursing professionals were present to make the event successful and received Mementos to commemorate their selfless contribution to the health service.

White Ribbon Alliance West Bengal (WRAWB) is world’s biggest maternal health advocacy platform and global consortium of individuals and organizations that voluntarily and independently stand up for the noble cause for saving mothers’ lives during critical phase of her child delivery.

White Ribbon Alliance through a first-ever, nation-wide “What Midwives Want” campaign played a catalytic role in mediating between the Government of West Bengal and the broad Midwifery and Nursing community championing their causes towards resolving burning issues. White Ribbon Alliance West Bengals (WRAWB)Secretariat Child in Need Institute has been applauded and recognized by Kalchini block health samity, Govt of West Bengal for its unique initiative as a response towards compassionate care.

The conducted campaign brought out and recorded the ideas, opinions and suggestions of the professional midwives and maternity healthcare workers from across India and the campaign receiving responses from 10,450 midwives from across 28 states and 3 union territories.

Mr. Sujoy Roy State Coordinator of WRAWB shared that after the analysis and categorization of responses on thematic priority the major issue which came to light was balanced Patient nurse ratio and Remuneration – Better pay and supportive HR policies for a strengthened and effective midwifery workforce. He also added that Better Respect and Recognition – was another priority issue. The event also highlighted the need to build a dedicated professional cadre of Nurse Practitioners in Midwifery (NPMs) which has been introduced under the Government of India midwifery initiative.

For ensuring the mainstreaming of NPMs in India, there is a need to hear from midwives directly about their concerns and priorities to build a strengthened midwifery cadre. Government of West Bengal led the way by inculcating support and 18months training through The Nursing Directorate , Department of H&FW and establishing National Midwifery Training Institute at NRS MCH.

It is noteworthy that Government of West Bengal in the last decade have achieved significant reduction in Maternal and child mortality through effective implementation of maternal and child health programs. The event was concluded by adopting a Charter of Demands towards initiating sustainable action plan which may become imperative in policy making process.

