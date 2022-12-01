Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNationalWorld Aids Day 2022: Symptoms, Treatment And Myths Busted About Aids By...
National

World Aids Day 2022: Symptoms, Treatment And Myths Busted About Aids By Doctor

admin
By admin
0
52



World Aids Day 2022: In this video, Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, explains the symptoms, treatment, myths and difference between AIDS and HIV.

World Aids Day 2022: Every year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed. Often people mistake HIV and AIDS for the same thing but there is a difference between the two. Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, explains to us about the symptoms, treatment, myths and difference between AIDS and HIV. Watch video to know all about Aids.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 6:00 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Cancer Must Take of Their Diet, Libra Should Not Lend Money to Anyone
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
52
Previous article
Cancer Must Take of Their Diet, Libra Should Not Lend Money to Anyone
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677