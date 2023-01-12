National

World Champion Lionel Messi Steers PSG to SUPERB Team Goal Against Angers in Ligue 1

admin
51Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 7 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • WATCH | World Champion Lionel Messi Steers PSG to SUPERB Team Goal Against Angers in Ligue 1

It was Messi’s 8th league goal of the season and now he has scored in every calendar year since 2005.

Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi goal, Lionel Messi goal vs Angers, Lionel Messi goal against Angers, PSG vs Angers, PSG 2-0 Angers, Ligue 1, Ligue 1 matches, Ligue 1 fixtures
WATCH | World Champion Lionel Messi Steers PSG to SUPERB Team Goal Against Angers in Ligue 1. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: World Champion Lionel Messi announced his return to club football with a bang as he leads PSG to a 2-0 win over Angers in Paris on Wednesday.

Messi conquered his final peak by clinching the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina last month and just after 25 days he now contributes to a goal as well as scoring one for Paris Saint-Germain.

In early as the 5th minute, Messi shrugs off a defender on the right to feed Mukiele who had enough space to deliver in a cross for Hugo Ekitike to slot in the opener.

In the 71st minute, Messi lead the attack with 6 passes before slotting it in past the keeper with ease.

With this win now, PSG extend their lead at the top of the table to 47 points in 18 matches, 6 clear of 2nd placed Lens. It was Messi’s 8th league goal of the season and now he has scored in every calendar year since 2005. He also takes his season tally with the French side to 13 strikes in 20 games along with 14 assists. La Pulga has been involved in 18 goals in Ligue 1 this season. In total, in all competitions, the Argentine has been involved in 52 goals for PSG.

PSG will now face Rennes on Sunday in an away game.




Published Date: January 12, 2023 7:51 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories