WATCH | World Champion Lionel Messi Steers PSG to SUPERB Team Goal Against Angers in Ligue 1

It was Messi’s 8th league goal of the season and now he has scored in every calendar year since 2005.

Paris: World Champion Lionel Messi announced his return to club football with a bang as he leads PSG to a 2-0 win over Angers in Paris on Wednesday.

Messi conquered his final peak by clinching the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina last month and just after 25 days he now contributes to a goal as well as scoring one for Paris Saint-Germain.

In early as the 5th minute, Messi shrugs off a defender on the right to feed Mukiele who had enough space to deliver in a cross for Hugo Ekitike to slot in the opener.

In the 71st minute, Messi lead the attack with 6 passes before slotting it in past the keeper with ease.

With this win now, PSG extend their lead at the top of the table to 47 points in 18 matches, 6 clear of 2nd placed Lens. It was Messi’s 8th league goal of the season and now he has scored in every calendar year since 2005. He also takes his season tally with the French side to 13 strikes in 20 games along with 14 assists. La Pulga has been involved in 18 goals in Ligue 1 this season. In total, in all competitions, the Argentine has been involved in 52 goals for PSG.

Lionel Messi’s goal against Angers is now his; ⚽️ 1st goal of year 2023

⚽️ 696th club goal

⚽️ 794th senior career goal

⚽️ 13th PSG goal of 2022/23 season

⚽️ 8th league goal of 2022/23 season #Messi|#GOAT|#PSGSCO pic.twitter.com/YMFPpzT7b5 — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) January 11, 2023

PSG will now face Rennes on Sunday in an away game.



