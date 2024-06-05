Home

‘India Will Continue To Grow’: World Leaders Pour Out Congratulatory Messages to PM Modi on Electoral Victory

World leaders said Indian will continue to grow under PM Modi’s leadership.

New Delhi: Starting from Nepal, Mauritius, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, all neighbouring world leaders poured out congratulatory messages to PM Modi for the massive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Check here which world leader said what on PM Modi’s victory.

Mauritius

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth congratulated PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday on his “laudable victory for a historic third term.” In a post on X, Mauritius PM said. “Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term.”

Further, he stated, that under PM Modi’s leadership India will continue to grow. “Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress. Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship,” said Mauritius PM.

As per the election results, PM Modi has defeated Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. Most exit polls earlier predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA.

Sri Lanka

Extending his warmest wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win of the BJP-led coalition in the parliamentary polls in the country, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India.

In a post on X, Sri Lanka’s president said, “I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi.”

“As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India,” he added.

Recently, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry visited India and while speaking to ANI he affirmed his country’s commitment to safeguarding India’s national security interests, stating that Colombo, as a responsible neighbour, will not allow anyone to harm India’s security.

Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Tuesday extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “electoral success” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha elections for the third consecutive term. He also lauded the “enthusiastic participation” of the people of India in the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise.

“Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Loksabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world’s largest democratic exercise with enthusiastic participation of the people of India,” said ‘Prachanda’ in a post on X.

Bhutan

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Tuesday congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the “historic 3rd consecutive win in the world’s biggest elections.” In his congratulatory message, Tobgay has vowed to work closely with PM Modi-led “Bharat” to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan.

“Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world’s biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries,” he said in a post on X.







