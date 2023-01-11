World Most Powerful Passports 2023 List Is OUT India Rank Is

The world’s most powerful passports list as per the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023 has been released.
The world's most powerful passports list as per the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023 has been released by the London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners based on the data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
“The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, giving users the most extensive and reliable information about their global access and mobility,” it said.
Japan ranked as the world’s most powerful passport while Singapore and South Korea jointly occupied the second spot. Germany and Spain ranked as the third most powerful passports in the world.
World’s Most Powerful Passports 2023
- Japan – 193
- Singapore, South Korea – 192
- Germany, Spain – 190
- Finland, Italy, Luxembourg -189
- Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden – 188
- France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom -187
- Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States – 186
- Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta – 185
- Poland, Hungary – 184
- Lithuania, Slovakia – 183
Where does India stand?
In the list of world’s most powerful passports 2023, India ranked in the 85th position. With this, India gives visa-free entry to 59 destinations worldwide. Earlier in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, India ranked at 82nd spot, 84th, 85th and 83rd respectively.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 10:16 AM IST
