World Organ Donation Day: Emphasizing the Life-Saving Impact of Generosity

As the world observes World Organ Donation Day today, the spotlight is on the profound impact that organ donation has on countless lives. This important day serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for organ donors and the extraordinary difference they make. It also provides an opportunity to reflect on the strides made in organ transplantation and to galvanize efforts to increase awareness and participation in this life-saving practice.

In observance of World Organ Donation Day, medical experts and organizations are highlighting the profound impact of organ donation.

Dr. Tanima Das Bhattacharya, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician Md. DM, Nephrology, Narayana Hospital, Howrah, said 13th of August every year is observed as the World Organ Donation Day. It is a global initiative to spread awareness about the critical need for organ donation. The responsibility of being born a human is the responsibility towards other human beings. It is neither charity nor sympathy. It is empathy and the pledge to save 8 other lives and improve many more. Donate Life.

Dr. Ayan Kar, Consultant – Cardiology (Adlut), Narayana Hospital R N Tagore Hospital Mukundapur, said “Leaving a legacy beyond your mortal life is nothing short of immortality. One of the best ways is to live through someone else ,a unique legacy offered only by voluntary organ donation .It’s fascinating to hear a loved one’s mortal heart beating away in the chest of a young man, snatched away from the jaws of imminent death. While you cherish that moment, remember one lost life brings joy and ushers hope to the lives of not one, but many. Such, is the power of organ donation. If you leave the science behind, it’s nothing short of a miracle”

World Organ Donation Day serves as a powerful call to action, urging the public to register as organ donors and communicate their wishes to their families. The medical community and advocacy groups are dedicated to spreading awareness and fostering a culture of donation to save more lives.