World Pneumonia Day: Raising Awareness on Prevention, Symptoms, and Treatment

Kolkata, By Shalini Ghosh: World Pneumonia Day, observed on November 12, serves as a vital reminder of the need to address pneumonia’s impact worldwide. Pneumonia, a preventable and treatable illness, remains one of the leading causes of illness and death among children under five and elderly adults. With timely awareness, effective prevention, and early treatment, the impact of pneumonia can be significantly reduced.

Pneumonia is a respiratory infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs, potentially leading to severe complications if untreated. Its symptoms often include cough, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing, which may escalate rapidly. Dr. Sujan Bardhan – Consultant, Pulmonology, Narayana Hospital, RN Tagore Hospital, Mukandapur, explains, “Pneumonia can develop quickly, especially in vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly. Recognizing the symptoms early and seeking medical care promptly can help prevent severe outcomes and improve recovery chances.

Dr. Anirvan Karmakar, Sr. Consultant Critical Care medicine, Narayana Hospital, Howrah, emphasized, “Key symptoms of pneumonia include persistent cough, shortness of breath or rapid breathing, fever and chest pain while breathing or coughing. Early detection and recognition of pneumonia symptoms along with prompt treatment can improve outcomes and prevent serious complications, especially in children and elderly. It is a treatable infectious disease which can be prevented through integrated health care and better awareness. The burden of the disease can be reduced significantly by immunisation, adequate nutrition, reducing pollution and prevention of overcrowding.”

Preventing pneumonia involves several essential measures that help reduce the risk of infection. Vaccination is crucial, with pneumococcal and flu vaccines particularly important for children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Maintaining good hand hygiene through regular washing can significantly lower exposure to germs that may cause pneumonia. Avoiding smoking is also vital, as smoking damages lung tissue and increases susceptibility to respiratory infections. Finally, a healthy lifestyle—including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep—supports a strong immune system, further protecting against pneumonia.

Early diagnosis is critical for effective treatment. Physicians may prescribe antibiotics, antiviral medications, or supportive treatments, depending on the pneumonia’s cause. In severe cases, hospitalization may be required for oxygen therapy and intensive care.

This World Pneumonia Day, let’s join hands to raise awareness, promote preventive care, and support early treatment, helping reduce the burden of pneumonia across communities.