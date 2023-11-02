World Renowned Slush Comes to India as New Delhi Slush’D

New Delhi Slush’D, a local spinoff of the renowned Helsinki headquartered tech start-up event Slush to be held on November 3 and 4 at The Oberoi, Gurgaon. This event brings together venture capitalists and startup professionals, serving as a platform for them to engage in discussions and knowledge sharing related to everything AI and Deep Tech. With the central theme “Unleashing the Power of Deep Tech and AI“, the event will see the who’s who of the global startup, investors, founders and AI and Deep Tech ecosystems on both days. Bootstrap Foundation, an incubation and advisory body that unites and empowers the startup ecosystem is hosting the event.

New Delhi Slush’D will witness more than 112 speakers flying in from across the globe, 40+ genAI founders engaging in peer to peer conversations and will be the most founder focused event.

It has been brought together by an Organising Committee including:

Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner, Rukam Capital & Founder, Bootstrapped

Deepak Sharma, President & Chief Digital Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Gaurav Dalmia, Founder & Chairman, Dalmia Group Holdings

Pramod Bhasin, Chairman, Clix Capital, Founder & former CEO, Genpact

Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder, Info Edge, Co-founder, Ashoka University

Sharad Sharma, iSPIRIT Foundation

Umakant Soni, Co-founder & CEO, ARTPARK, Chairman, AI Foundry

Archana Jahagirdhar, Managing Partner of Rukam Capital, said, “India has the potential to be the benchmark for deep tech and AI innovation. Our diverse talent pool, entrepreneurial spirit, and appetite for cutting-edge technology provide the perfect foundation. To realize this potential, we must foster an ecosystem that nurtures, supports, and accelerates the growth of these transformative technologies. Its not just a desire; its a necessity now in order to realize this.”

Slush is a leading advocate in the global founder-investor network, uniting participants worldwide with a shared interest in entrepreneurship. It has gained recognition for its focus on innovative ideas and scalable solutions.

At New Delhi SlushD, our mission is to bridge the gap that exists in the Indian ecosystem today. Its all about establishing a two-way street where the international ecosystem meets the Indian startup landscape, fostering innovation and propelling the country to the forefront of global tech entrepreneurship.