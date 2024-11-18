World Spice Organisation Concludes 3rd Edition of the National Spice Conference 2024

Conference was attended by 400 delegates, including 150 farmers

Spice exports contribute around 9.13% of agricultural exports in 2023-24

The World Spice Organisation (WSO), the not-for-profit technical partner of All India Spices Exporters Forum committed to advancing food safety and sustainability within the spice industry, has successfully concluded the 3rd Edition of the National Spice Conference (NSC) 2024. Held in Ahmedabad, the event drew a significant number of delegates, showcasing robust participation from diverse stakeholders across the spice sector. This year’s conference, themed “Sustainable Spices Supply Chain – Way Forward,” focused on enhancing the resilience of the supply chain through sustainable practices, with an emphasis on quality assurance, new technologies, and opportunities for farmer producer organizations (FPOs) to access new markets. The conference was attended by FSSAI, Spice Board, Central Insecticide Board – Registration Committee (Ministry of Agriculture), and National Research Organizations like IISR and senior executives from leading spice-related firms.

National Spice Conference organising committee members with farmer representatives

Highlighting the spice industrys growth and future during the conference, Ms. P Hemalatha IAS, Secretary of the Spices Board, said, “Indian spice industry is equipped to meet the global demands and contributes to 25% of the international spice trade. However, with the increasing awareness on food safety and quality in the global markets, one of the major challenges the Indian spice sector will face in the future will be to maintain the exportable surplus of the major spices that confirm to the stringent regulations.”

Commenting on the conferences vision, Mr. Ramkumar Menon, Chairman of the World Spice Organisation, stated, “The World Spice Organisation remains steadfast in its commitment to building a sustainable future for the spice industry. The National Spice Conference provides a platform to unite the industry’s many players to foster innovation, sustainability, and food safety. We envision a future where sustainable practices ensure high-quality spices, benefiting farmers and meeting global standards.”

Dr. Archana Sinha, Secretary, Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee said, “It is crucial to develop policies that benefit the farmers, industry and consumers alike. CIB-RC has taken steps to help register more pesticides and establish more Maximum Residue Limits for pesticides through crop-grouping, rationalisation of registration guidelines and ease of registration of new and safer pesticide molecules.”

The first day of the conference witnessed a series of sessions focused on building a food-safe and sustainable supply chain, covering topics such as quality assurance, regulatory frameworks, and sustainable agricultural practices. Industry experts discussed strategies to enhance spice yield, maintain quality, and incorporate technology, all aimed at securing a resilient supply chain. Notably, the sessions provided insights from farmer groups and FPOs, enabling a valuable exchange of practical experiences and innovations for the benefit of small-scale farmers.

On the second day, sessions highlighted the latest industry trends, an update from the spice crop farmers on their crop and offered an exclusive marketing forum connecting producers and processors through a structured farmer-buyer interface.

In a session on integrating technology into agricultural practices, Mr. Amandeep Panwar, CEO Bharat Rohan Airborne Innovations shared insights on how advanced technologies are being adapted to local farming conditions to increase productivity while minimizing environmental impact. These discussions provided a comprehensive perspective on the advancements reshaping the spice sector.

The conference was attended by various farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and NGOs, representing over 35,000 farmers linked to the National Sustainable Spice Programme (NSSP), a flagship initiative by WSO that promotes food-safe and sustainable spice cultivation practices and provides market access support for farmer groups.

About World Spice Organisation

WSO (World Spice Organization) was established in 2011 with the objectives of achieving Food Safety and Sustainability in this sector. Over the course of the past few years, WSO has carried out many projects in the fields of Sustainability, Biodiversity and Food Safety in collaboration with prominent national and international organizations like Spices Board, Indian Institute of Spice Research (IISR), GIZ (Germany) and IDH – The sustainable Trade Initiative (Netherlands).

For more information about NSC 2024, visit www.nationalspiceconference.in.

Background of National Spice Conference (NSC)

Launched in 2022, the National Spice Conference (NSC) has quickly become the premier event for the Indian spice industry. With delegate counts increasing year-on-year (293 in 2022 and 345 in 2023), NSC has become a key platform for fostering collaboration across the supply chain and promoting sustainable practices in spice production. More than 50% of participants in the previous editions were representatives of FPOs, underscoring NSC’s focus on improving market access and growth opportunities for farmers.