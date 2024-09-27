World Tourism Day: Airbnb Sees an Uptick in Travel Searches Among Indian Travellers for the Upcoming Festive and Autumn Season

Popular trending domestic destinations include Kanpur, Lakshadweep and Ujjain

Top trending international destinations for Indian travelers include cities like Tokyo, Amalfi, and Baku

Additionally, countries such as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Montenegro are also leading the trend in preferred international destinations, reflecting a mix of cultural, coastal, urban travel experiences

As World Tourism Day approaches, Airbnb reveals trending travel destinations among Indian travelers for the upcoming festive and autumn season (September-November), showcasing a blend of trending domestic and international destinations captivating Indian travelers. This years World Tourism Day theme, “Tourism and Peace,” emphasizes the vital role travel plays in fostering peace and understanding between cultures and nations, particularly relevant as Indians explore diverse landscapes and experiences.

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnbs General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, commented on the trends, “The festive and autumn season presents a unique opportunity for Indian travelers to explore both domestic and international destinations. Were seeing an exciting trend in travel patterns, with more Indians seeking unique travel experiences in culturally rich cities or enjoying the serene beauty of international landscapes especially during the autumn season. This trend not only boosts tourism but also promotes cultural exchange, aligning perfectly with this years World Tourism Day theme.”

Leading the list of trending domestic destinations is Kanpur, celebrated for its grand Dussehra festivities, and Lakshadweep, known for its tropical allure, also ranks high among traveler searches. Other standout domestic picks include Ujjain’s spiritual aura during the festive season, and Munsiyari in Uttarakhand, offering breathtaking Himalayan views set against vibrant autumn foliage. This highlights a growing interest in destinations that combine cultural significance with natural beauty, providing memorable escapes within India.

Indian travelers are increasingly exploring international locales known for stunning views and unique seasonal activities. Tokyo leads the pack, captivating visitors with momijigari (autumn leaf viewing) across its parks. The picturesque Amalfi Coast, with its Mediterranean charm, offers Indian tourists a quieter, off-season retreat. Meanwhile, Baku is emerging as a favorite, where the blend of modern architecture and rich history comes alive against the backdrop of colorful autumn landscapes. Other top trending international destinations include Kyoto’s historic temples amidst fiery fall hues, and Spain’s Nord de Palma District, known for its sun-drenched autumn days.

In terms of countries, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Montenegro are emerging as top trending destinations for Indian travelers during this period. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan captivate with their rich history and scenic autumn landscapes, while Montenegro enchants with its stunning coastlines and mountainous terrain. Additionally, countries like Japan, Norway, Luxembourg, and Georgia are popular for their favorable weather, picturesque autumn scenery, and rich cultural offerings. These countries appeal to Indian travelers seeking diverse and immersive autumn experiences, enhanced by good connectivity and appealing seasonal conditions.

As Indian travelers embrace the festive and autumn season, these destinations-both familiar and newly discovered-offer the perfect combination of natural splendour, cultural depth, and seasonal charm, creating unforgettable getaways.

