Worldline Launches India’s First Omnichannel Payments Platform ‘One Commerce’

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payment services, unveiled India’s first Omnichannel Payments Platform One Commerce at the Global Fintech Fest 2024. Worldline One Commerce is designed to help businesses provide consistent, convenient, and customized commerce experiences across all channels, whether offline or online.

The platform addresses common challenges faced by businesses in managing payments and providing a uniform customer experience. Customers engage across multiple touchpoints before finalizing a purchase decision, making the sales process difficult to achieve with a consistent experience. This requires numerous integrations, complicating processes in terms of speed, time, and cost.

Worldline One Commerce is a modular platform which unifies in-store and online payments into a seamless customer journey, tailored to businesses needs and across the entire payment ecosystem. It allows businesses to offer new payment methods, value-added services, and enhanced buying experiences across channels, all through a single platform.

Mr. Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Executive Officer – India, Worldline, said: “The business landscape is rapidly changing due to digitalization and increasing consumer demands. As a leader in payment technology, Worldline is excited to introduce our robust Omnichannel Payments platform, One Commerce. This modular platform offers businesses extensive coverage of popular online and in-store payment options, domestic and international acceptance, transaction and settlement across channels, risk and dispute management, and many more features.“

Key Advantages of One Commerce

One platform: Ability to manage transaction lifecycle seamlessly between instore and online.

Unified visibility: Drive personalized experiences across channels owing to greater visibility.

Be the first to innovate!: Tap on Mobile, WhatsApp In-app, Insta QR, Soundbox, offer engine, BBPS, Subscription Pay and more.

Worldline One Commerce also offers a seamless DIY-Assisted onboarding experience, integrated affordability, offer management suites, a unified dashboard for consolidated visibility across channels, WhatsApp in-app payment integration, and more.

Some key segments that will benefit from Omnichannel payments platform like One Commerce are Travel & Hospitality, Government services, E-Commerce and Retail, Utility and Bill payments, BFSI, Subscription-based services, and many more.

About Worldline

Worldline (Euronext: WLN) helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.6 billion euros revenue in 2023.

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’etre”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.