World’s Biggest Iceberg Is Drifting To Its End; NASA Share Satellite Image

NASA iceberg: Most of us got familiar with the term ‘ iceberg’ through movies like Ice Age or Titanic. But what really is an iceberg? NASA said, “Icebergs are not sea ice; they are the floating fragments of glaciers or ice shelves, whereas sea ice is frozen seawater that floats on the ocean surface.” In the wake of the grave climate crisis it is no surprise that even one of the biggest icebergs in the ocean is melting away. Recently NASA shared a satellite image of Antarctic Iceberg A-76A, that is said to be the biggest remaining piece of what was once the largest iceberg and NASA stated that this might be leading to its end.

NASA tweeted, ” Meet Antarctic iceberg A-76A — the biggest remaining piece of what was once the largest floating iceberg.”

Is Biggest Iceberg Chunk Really Melting Away?

The iceberg’s parent berg, a-76 broke from Antarctica’s Ronne Ice Shelf in May 2021. At the time, it was the largest iceberg anywhere on the planet. Within a month, the iceberg lost that status when it broke into three named pieces.

The largest of those pieces—Iceberg A-76A—now drifts nearly 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) away in the Drake Passage. The passage is a turbulent body of water between South America’s Cape Horn and Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands, including Elephant Island visible in this image

It is already more than 500 kilometers north of its position in July 2022, when the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-1 satellite showed the berg Passing the Antarctic Peninsula

As they continue to drift north, icebergs are usually pushed east by the powerful Antarctic Circumpolar Current funneling through the Drake Passage. From that point, icebergs often whip north toward the equator and quickly melt in the area’s warmer waters.



