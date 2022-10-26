Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNationalWorlds Dirtiest Man Amou Haji From Iran Dies At 94 Few Months...
National

Worlds Dirtiest Man Amou Haji From Iran Dies At 94 Few Months After First Wash In More Than 60 Years

admin
By admin
0
81



World’s Dirtiest Man: They say any publicity is good, every adverse moniker is a compliment, and being in any news is good. This might be true for a few abstract cases, just as this one where one man from Iran, all of 94 years and dubbed the “world’s dirtiest man” died, as reported by the state media also reported that the “world’s dirtiest man” had not cleaned himself like taking a bath using water and soap for more than five decades.Also Read – Huge Fire, Shots Heard from Evin Prison in Iran Capital Amid Mahsa Amini Protests

As reported by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the official news agency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, “Amou Haji”, an endearing nickname for an elderly person, died on Sunday in the village of Dejgah in the southern province of Fars. Also Read – Mandana Karimi Holds Solo Protest Against Iran Hijab Row In Mumbai; Taslima Nasreen Asks ‘Why Is She Alone’

Amou Haji, covered in soot and living in a cinder-block shack, was reported by local media not to have bathed with water or soap in more than 60 years. The reason given for his repulsion to the cleaning act by his villagers is that he had experienced “emotional setbacks in his youth” that led him to refuse to wash. Also Read – Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard, Isabelle Huppert Chop Hair In Solidarity With Iranian Women Over Hijab

The Tehran Times reported in 2014 that Haji would eat roadkill (animals that are killed on roads by cars or other vehicles), smoke a pipe filled with animal excrement, and believed that cleanliness would make him ill. It is also said that there are photos that show him smoking multiple cigarettes at once.

For reasons best known to them, the villagers had, a few months ago, persuaded him to wash, reports IRNA. If true, it means that he could not take cleaning.





Source link

Previous articleCyclone Sitrang Batters Assam; Over 1000 People Affected, Crops Damaged
Next articleAdelaide coach ‘not out to hurt’ Kai Sotto with limited minutes for 36ers
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677