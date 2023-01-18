World’s Oldest Known Person, French Nun Sister Andre, Dies At 118

Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.
France: The world’s oldest known person, French nun Lucile Randon, has died aged 118, a spokesman told AFP on Tuesday. She died in her sleep at her nursing home in Toulon. Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 8:46 AM IST
