Monday, November 7, 2022
HomeNationalWorlds Tallest Woman Achieves New Heights Makes Maiden Flight Travel With Special...
National

Worlds Tallest Woman Achieves New Heights Makes Maiden Flight Travel With Special Arrangements

admin
By admin
0
68


The World Guinness Record holder, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is over 7 feet tall took her first flight from Turkey in Istanbul to San Francisco in US

World's Tallest Woman Achieves New Heights, Makes Maiden Flight Travel With Special Arrangements | See Pics
World’s Tallest Woman Achieves New Heights, Makes Maiden Flight Travel With Special Arrangements | See Pics

World’s Tallest Woman: Turkish Airlines achieved new heights as it made special arrangements to fly world’s tallest woman in the world. The World Guinness Record holder, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is over 7 feet tall took her first flight from Turkey in Istanbul to San Francisco in US. Gelgi travels around by sitting on a wheelchair and while flying, the airlines removed 6 seats to make room for her.

“A flawless journey from start to finish. This was my first plane ride but it certainly won’t be my last,” Gelgi excitedly told her 19,600 Instagram followers of the 14 hour trip. “A heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey,” reported the New York Post.

WORLD’S TALLEST WOMAN’S FIRST FLIGHT PICS

World's tallest woman fliest for first time, turkish airline, rumeysa gelgi, world guiness record, turkish airline

Special arrangements were made to fly world’s tallest woman (Image: Instagram- Rumeysa Gelgi)

Gelgi shared several photos from the ride, which was made possible with the help of Turkish Airlines.

World's tallest woman fliest for first time, turkish airline, rumeysa gelgi, world guiness record, turkish airline

Seats were removed by Turkish Airlines to fly world’s tallest woman (Image: Instagram-Rumeysa Gelgi)

The company took out half a dozen seats from its economy section and replaced it with a specially made stretcher for Gelgi to lie on.

World's tallest woman fliest for first time, turkish airline, rumeysa gelgi, world guiness record, turkish airline

World’s tallest woman shares her experience in her first ever flight

WORLD’S TALLEST WOMAN IS A MULTIPLE RECORD HOLDER

Gelhi was diagonsed with Weaver syndrome. It is a rare genetic condition that causes bone overgrowth. In 2014, at the age of 17, Gelgi was listed as the world’s tallest living teenager.

She hold record for longest finger on a living female (4.40 inches) and the longest back on a living woman (23.58 inches).

While she moves around on a wheelchair, Gelgi is able to stand with a help of a cane. In a hope to inspire others Gelgi said, “I was born with extreme physical uniqueness, and wanted to have as much of them recognized and celebrated as possible, hoping to inspire and encourage others with visible differences to do the same thing and be themselves.”




Published Date: November 7, 2022 6:21 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 6:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Dawid Malan Injury Does Not Look Great, Says Moeen Ali Ahead of Semifinal Clash Against India
Next article
ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test On November 9; Check Exam Date, Other Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Worlds Tallest Woman Achieves New Heights Makes Maiden Flight Travel With Special Arrangements

admin
By admin
0
68


The World Guinness Record holder, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is over 7 feet tall took her first flight from Turkey in Istanbul to San Francisco in US

World's Tallest Woman Achieves New Heights, Makes Maiden Flight Travel With Special Arrangements | See Pics
World’s Tallest Woman Achieves New Heights, Makes Maiden Flight Travel With Special Arrangements | See Pics

World’s Tallest Woman: Turkish Airlines achieved new heights as it made special arrangements to fly world’s tallest woman in the world. The World Guinness Record holder, Rumeysa Gelgi, who is over 7 feet tall took her first flight from Turkey in Istanbul to San Francisco in US. Gelgi travels around by sitting on a wheelchair and while flying, the airlines removed 6 seats to make room for her.

“A flawless journey from start to finish. This was my first plane ride but it certainly won’t be my last,” Gelgi excitedly told her 19,600 Instagram followers of the 14 hour trip. “A heartfelt thank you to each and every person who has been a part of my journey,” reported the New York Post.

WORLD’S TALLEST WOMAN’S FIRST FLIGHT PICS

World's tallest woman fliest for first time, turkish airline, rumeysa gelgi, world guiness record, turkish airline

Special arrangements were made to fly world’s tallest woman (Image: Instagram- Rumeysa Gelgi)

Gelgi shared several photos from the ride, which was made possible with the help of Turkish Airlines.

World's tallest woman fliest for first time, turkish airline, rumeysa gelgi, world guiness record, turkish airline

Seats were removed by Turkish Airlines to fly world’s tallest woman (Image: Instagram-Rumeysa Gelgi)

The company took out half a dozen seats from its economy section and replaced it with a specially made stretcher for Gelgi to lie on.

World's tallest woman fliest for first time, turkish airline, rumeysa gelgi, world guiness record, turkish airline

World’s tallest woman shares her experience in her first ever flight

WORLD’S TALLEST WOMAN IS A MULTIPLE RECORD HOLDER

Gelhi was diagonsed with Weaver syndrome. It is a rare genetic condition that causes bone overgrowth. In 2014, at the age of 17, Gelgi was listed as the world’s tallest living teenager.

She hold record for longest finger on a living female (4.40 inches) and the longest back on a living woman (23.58 inches).

While she moves around on a wheelchair, Gelgi is able to stand with a help of a cane. In a hope to inspire others Gelgi said, “I was born with extreme physical uniqueness, and wanted to have as much of them recognized and celebrated as possible, hoping to inspire and encourage others with visible differences to do the same thing and be themselves.”




Published Date: November 7, 2022 6:21 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 6:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Dawid Malan Injury Does Not Look Great, Says Moeen Ali Ahead of Semifinal Clash Against India
Next article
ICSI CSEET 2022 Mock Test On November 9; Check Exam Date, Other Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677