Worldwide Realty Launches 178 Prime Industrial Plots in Manesar

This ambitious project is part of 118+ acres industrial township, The Golden City, providing unparalleled opportunities for investors and businesses

The project will feature excellent utilities, modern amenities, and well-maintained roads, creating an ideal environment for industry.

Worldwide Realty is excited to announce the launch of 178 HRERA-approved industrial plots in Manesar, spanning 112.5 acres land. This strategic initiative aims to meet the growing demand for industrial spaces in the region, offering robust infrastructure and unparalleled connectivity.

Worldwide Realty

These plots are part of the larger 118+ acre industrial township, The Golden City, which is strategically located near expressways and highways, providing excellent connectivity to Gurugram and other cities. The new development is poised to benefit significantly from both existing and upcoming infrastructure improvements in the area.

“Our decision to launch industrial plots in The Golden City project is driven by the significant infrastructural advancements in the area,” said Mr. Vikas Aggarwal, COO, Worldwide Realty. “The KMP Expressway and the upcoming Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway will provide seamless connectivity, making this location highly attractive for large industries, warehousing, MSMEs, e-commerce, and startups.”

Manesars prime location near Gurugram provides a competitive edge, making it a preferred destination for businesses. The enhanced connectivity ensures efficient logistics and easy access to key markets, reducing transportation time and costs. This strategic advantage positions Manesar as a top choice for industries looking to establish or expand their operations.

The industrial plots offered by Worldwide Realty are designed to cater to diverse business needs, providing a robust infrastructure that supports growth and development. With ample space and modern amenities, these plots are ideal for setting up large manufacturing units, warehousing facilities, and office spaces for MSMEs and startups.

The KMP Expressway has already enhanced the regions connectivity, linking it to major highways and economic zones. The upcoming Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway is set to further boost the areas accessibility, making it easier for businesses to operate efficiently and tap into a larger market base.

“The new highway will be a game-changer for businesses operating in Manesar,” Mr. Aggarwal added. “It offers a strategic advantage by reducing travel time and transportation costs, making it easier for companies to move goods efficiently. This connectivity positions Manesar as a prime location compared to other industrial areas.”

These industrial plots offer flexible sizes to cater to diverse business needs, ensuring that enterprises of all scales can find a suitable space. Additionally, the robust infrastructure supports smooth operations, while the strategic location promises growth potential and profitability.

To know more about Worldwide Realty, please visit worldwiderealty.in.